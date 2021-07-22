Allegri set to ditch Pirlo’s squad rotation and stick with a few trusted names

One of the things we can associate with Andrea Pirlo’s time at Juventus is the constant change of his formation and lineup.

The former midfielder changed his team so much that the fans could hardly tell who a regular player is at the club, with a few exceptions.

That is set to change now that Massimiliano Allegri is back at the helm.

Pirlo’s Juventus struggled and it may have been because of a lack of chemistry among his players since they constantly had to get used to a new partner in their respective positions.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb says Pirlo changed his formation every matchday.

It ridiculously claimed that there was a change of formation at Juve in all the 52 games he managed the club last season.

Allegri is, however, set to take a very different approach with the report claiming that the returning manager will find a formation that works with players and stick with them.

It admits that he might do some tinkering at the start of the campaign to discover what works best for him.

Then he would stick to it for much of the campaign, unlike Pirlo.

If Cristiano Ronaldo remains, he is expected to be a key part of the plan as well.