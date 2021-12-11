Allegri set to maintain 4-2-3-1 for Venezia: Two uncertainties left in starting formation

After finding success lately against relegation strugglers, Juventus are expected to maintain a similar tactical formation for their trip to Venezia.

Max Allegri adopted a 4-2-3-1 formation in the winning efforts against Salernitana and Genoa, and La Gazzetta dello Sport believes that the same lineup will be applied once again on Saturday evening, although with some changes in the personnel.

The source believes that the tactician had already sorted out his starting XI, but two uncertainties remain.

The first is the left-back spot. Luca Pellegrini showed great improvement in his latest outings and he’s considered to be the favorite to start. However, the experienced Alex Sandro remains in the picture.

On the other hand, Manuel Locatelli will return after getting rested against Malmo, but we’re still unsure about the identity of his midfield partner.

Weston McKennie remains unfit to start, so Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur will contend for a starting role. The outlet believes that the Frenchman is the favorite.

As for the other positions, Wojciech Szczesny returns to goal, with Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in front of him.

Mattia De Sciglio should make his first start following an injury layoff. The Italian will take the right-back slot, allowing Juan Cuadrado to be thrusted on the wing to cover for Dejan Kulusevski’s injury.

Federico Bernardeschi will take the other flank, with Paulo Dybala operating in the hole behind Alvaro Morata.

Juventus Probable XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, de Ligt, Pellegrini (Sandro); Locatelli, Rabiot (Bentancur); Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata