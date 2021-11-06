Allegri set to maintain his starting formation for Fiorentina clash

They say you don’t change a winning formation. Well, apparently Max Allegri is ready to embrace this view.

Since the start of the season, injuries and unconvincing displays have forced the tactician to repeatedly shake his starting lineup.

Nonetheless, Juventus finally put on a pleasant (although far from ideal) display against Zenit in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture.

According to ilBianconero, Allegri is ready to confirm the same formation that beat the Russians 4-2 for the upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina later on Saturday.

The only exception will be the introduction of Mattia Perin instead of Wojciech Szczesny who is out of the squad.

This effectively means that the Italian goalkeeper will have Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro in front of him, while Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado remain on the bench.

In the middle of the park, Weston McKennie continues to serve alongside Manuel Locatelli, while Federico Chiesa and Bernardeschi will be unleashed on the wings against their former employers.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata should once again lead the line, as Moise Kean remains out due to an injury.

On the other hand, Vincenzo Italiano will once again rely on Dusan Vlahovic to spearhead his 4-3-3 lineup, flanked by José Callejon and Riccardo Saponara.

JUVENTUS Probable XI (4-4-2): Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata, Dybala

FIORENTINA Probable XI (4-3-3): Terraciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Castrovilli, Torreira, Bonaventura; Callejon, Vlahovic, Saponara