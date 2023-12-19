Juventus manager Max Allegri could opt for a partial rotation this weekend, giving opportunities to the likes of Timothy Weah and Arek Milik.

Without European cups to keep everyone in the squad occupied, some players are struggling for chances this season.

For instance, Milik has been mostly featuring as a second-half substitute with Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa cementing themselves as regular starters.

But according to ilBianconero, the Polish striker could get the nod on Saturday against Frosinone.

Monday’s open training session suggested that the manager could pair Milik with Chiesa up front.

The source believes the former Napoli man is currently the favorite to start ahead of Vlahovic at the Stadio Benito Stripe.

The Serbian’s lack of goals in recent weeks hardly helped his case.

On another note, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) tips Timothy to reclaim his starting berth on the right flank.

The 23-year-old was a regular starter at the beginning of the season before being ruled out of action through injury.

In recent weeks, Allegri has been relying on Andrea Cambiaso on the right lane with Filip Kostic on the opposite flank.

The report claims that the Serbian winger could be handed some rest this weekend. Hence, Cambiaso should return to occupy his natural place on the left side, allowing Weah to slot it on the right wing.

The pink newspaper also highlights an interesting fact about the USMNT star. Among the ten Juventus players who attempted the most crosses this season, Weah has the highest success rate (36%).

Tim is ahead of Chiesa (33%), Cambiaso (29%) and Kostic (26%) in this regard.