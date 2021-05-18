Allegri set to spoil Juventus’ plans for Real Madrid star

If Max Allegri becomes the next Real Madrid manager, he could spoil Juventus’ plans to make Isco their player.

The Bianconeri remain keen on the midfielder who looks set to depart the Spanish side this summer.

Isco has fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane, but Todofichajes says he has been a long-term target of Allegri.

Allegri tried several times to bring him to Turin when he was the manager of Juventus and he would look forward to finally managing him.

Zidane could leave Madrid this summer and reports have tipped Allegri to replace him.

The report says although Isco seems to have lost his way a little, the Livorno-born boss will try to help him recover his lost form.

The Spaniard has a year left on his current deal and Allegri will have to get him up to speed and to become a key part of the club if he wants to convince Florentino Perez to keep him.

If that doesn’t happen, Isco will be sold before the next transfer window closes unless there is no team that will sign him.

If Juve is serious about making him their player next season, then they would have to try to get the deal done soon.

Another twist would be if Zidane replaces Andrea Pirlo on the Juventus bench. The Frenchman will unlikely sanction a transfer for the former Malaga midfielder.