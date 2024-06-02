Max Allegri and Juventus are set to face each other in court after the club notified him that he was sacked for just cause.

This means he is not entitled to any compensation, even though he had a year left on his contract when he was fired.

Juventus had been planning to replace Allegri as their manager in the summer, and he was eager to win the Coppa Italia.

His team did win the Coppa Italia, but his actions after the victory, including confronting a journalist, led the club to sack him without compensation.

Allegri had hoped to negotiate a severance package with the club, but Juve has now informed him that he was fired for just cause.

This means he will not receive any payout from them, but a report on Calciomercato says Allegri disagrees and is now set to take legal action against the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

It is difficult to find any manager or player who will leave so much money on the table, and Allegri will fight until the end.

However, we have good legal representatives, and they should help us to win the case.

It is sad that we have ended our relationship this way, as he has had two spells on our bench.