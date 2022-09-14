Allegri set to tinker his Juventus team again for the Benfica match

Max Allegri has tinkered with his Juventus team in several matches this season, and he could do the same when his side faces Benfica in the Champions League today.

The Bianconeri manager has long touted this game as their most important match, and he will be keen to ensure his side wins.

Juve is considered the second favourite after PSG to qualify from their group, but Benfica is a traditional European powerhouse and they will be keen to show their class in this game.

Allegri has a big talented squad, which gives him room for tactical flexibility, and a report on Football Italia reveals he will ring the changes again when his team faces Benfica.

The report claims they expect the Bianconeri manager to field a 3-5-2 formation, with Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci and Danilo in defence.

Because Arkadiusz Milik is suspended for the next league game, Allegri will start the Pole alongside Dusan Vlahovic in a two-man attack.

Juve FC Says

Benfica will cause us problems, and we need to be careful not to allow them too much room to enjoy their game.

Allegri has often changed formations during matches, and that could happen in this fixture if his starting system does not give the desired result.