Federico Chiesa has seemingly regained his outstanding form as a player for Juventus, which is of utmost importance to the Bianconeri.

Following a challenging period over the past year, where he grappled with the effects of a long-term injury that sidelined him for almost an entire year, Chiesa’s resurgence is a welcome sight for Juventus.

As one of the most valuable assets within the Juventus squad, maintaining Chiesa’s peak condition is a pivotal objective for the team.

Chiesa began this season in a remarkable manner, making a strong impact by netting the opening goal in their initial match against Udinese. His expertly executed goal serves as evidence that he has returned to a level of performance that is near his best.

Max Allegri has high expectations for Chiesa moving forward in the season. He anticipates that the forward will continue to excel in the remaining games and has outlined a specific goal for him in terms of goal-scoring.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Allegri aims for Chiesa to contribute at least 16 goals to the club’s tally during the season.

This goal-setting for Chiesa underscores the manager’s confidence in his abilities and highlights the significant role that Chiesa is anticipated to play in the team’s success moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Allegri did the same thing with Adrien Rabiot last season when he set a goal target for the Frenchman and the midfielder exceeded it.

Some players love this challenge and Chiesa could potentially become better if he accepts it to get more goals for the club in this campaign.