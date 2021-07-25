Allegri sets goals target for McKennie after his stunning effort against Cesena

Massimiliano Allegri was delighted by Weston McKennie’s stunning strike against Cesena on Saturday and he has now set a goals’ target for the American.

McKennie joined the Bianconeri last summer and hit the ground running almost immediately and he was one of Andrea Pirlo’s most trusted midfielders.

The American featured from the start as a very youthful Juventus team beat Cesena 3-1 in their first preseason game under Allegri.

He was one of the senior players in the squad and he showed great leadership in the game.

He provided the assist for Juve’s first goal before scoring the second goal of the game with a fine solo effort.

Football Italia reports that Allegri enjoyed it so much that he yelled on the touchline: ‘You’ve got to score 10 goals this season!’

The American played only the first half, with the report claiming that he had strapping to his knee after he had been subbed off.

The game gave valuable first minutes to players who have returned for preseason and Juve fans will hope it is only the start of good things to come from their club.

We expect some other top players who were involved in the latter stages of the Copa America and Euro 2020 to join up with the squad before their next preseason match.