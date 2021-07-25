McKennie
Transfer News

Allegri sets goals target for McKennie after his stunning effort against Cesena

July 25, 2021 - 9:42 am

Massimiliano Allegri was delighted by Weston McKennie’s stunning strike against Cesena on Saturday and he has now set a goals’ target for the American.

McKennie joined the Bianconeri last summer and hit the ground running almost immediately and he was one of Andrea Pirlo’s most trusted midfielders.

The American featured from the start as a very youthful Juventus team beat Cesena 3-1 in their first preseason game under Allegri.

He was one of the senior players in the squad and he showed great leadership in the game.

He provided the assist for Juve’s first goal before scoring the second goal of the game with a fine solo effort.

Football Italia reports that Allegri enjoyed it so much that he yelled on the touchline: ‘You’ve got to score 10 goals this season!’

The American played only the first half, with the report claiming that he had strapping to his knee after he had been subbed off.

The game gave valuable first minutes to players who have returned for preseason and Juve fans will hope it is only the start of good things to come from their club.

We expect some other top players who were involved in the latter stages of the Copa America and Euro 2020 to join up with the squad before their next preseason match.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cristiano Ronaldo

Gazzetta reveals Juve’s first option in case Ronaldo leaves

July 25, 2021

Video – Juventus promote their new away jersey with thrilling video

July 25, 2021
Frabotta

Report: Atalanta change their mind on Juventus player as they chase another target

July 25, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.