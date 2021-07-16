Allegri sets Juve’s priorities as he starts his second stint as manager

Massimiliano Allegri has outlined his priorities as he starts his second reign as the manager of Juventus.

Juve players resumed preseason on Wednesday, but they had just tests and medical checks including Covid tests.

They started training yesterday and had two sessions in the morning and afternoon that were both supervised by Allegri and his coaches.

The returning boss will look to get his players in shape ahead of the start of the season next month.

As they train, the club’s social media account released a video in which he spoke about what he is focused on for the preseason.

The 53-year-old revealed that his priorities for the start of the season are “Enthusiasm, readiness to work and playing football,”

The likes of Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Daniele Rugani were a part of the group that has started training.

The players who were involved in the latter stages of Euro 2020 and Copa America are expected back later in the month.

Several players at the club will need to get their futures sorted out with the Bianconeri looking to offload a number of them to add their transfer targets.

One notable absentee from the training sessions was Arthur Melo with the Brazilian expected to undergo surgery on a long-term problem.