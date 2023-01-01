Allegri sets plan for Chiesa’s return: The amount of playing and position

In early November, Federico Chiesa made his long-awaited return following a horrific ACL injury sustained in January. The Italian made three second-half cameos, two in Serie A and one in the Champions League.

However, the winger suffered from a slight setback during the winter training camp, forcing him out of the recent friendlies. Nonetheless, the player should be back at Max Allegri’s disposal for the upcoming restart.

According to Calciomercato, the Juventus manager has set a plan that aims to gradually reintroduce Chiesa back to the fold.

The source expects the former Fiorentina star to be within the matchday squad which will travel to Cremona for the the first encounter of 2023 on January 4. The Italy international could take the field during the second period against Cremonese, and the same scenario could ensue when the Old Lady hosts Udinese on January 7.

If the player’s recovery goes smoothly and according to plan, then he might earn a starting berth for the top clash against Napoli at the Maradona Stadium on January 13.

As for Chiesa’s playing position, the report believes that the Euro 2020 hero will feature as a second striker.

Juve FC say

Although Chiesa is originally a winger, Filip Kostic is more suitable to the left wingback role in Allegri’s currently-adopted 3-5-2 lineup. Therefore unleashing the Italian as a second striker with the freedom to roam all over the pitch should be a wise call.

On another note, this is our first post in 2023, so we’d like to take the opportunity to thank you, our loyal readers, for your continuous support and wish you all a happy new year!