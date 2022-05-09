Allegri shortlists Arsenal’s attacker as one of his targets

Max Allegri has drawn up his list of targets for the next transfer window, and one of the names on it is Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian attacker has been improving a lot in London, and Mikel Arteta now trusts him in key matches.

Juve has also been watching his performances, and they want to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri have been signing much younger players recently, which makes Martinelli the perfect target.

He is just 20, yet he has been around the Arsenal first team for the last three seasons.

Tutto Sport names some players Juve wants to add to their squad. The list includes the likes of Angel di Maria and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Martinelli also features on it.

Juve FC Says

Martinelli has become one of the most important players at Arsenal, but that also shows he is the right player we should target.

We need more technically gifted attackers who can either open up defences or run at them.

The Arsenal man is skilled in these tasks, and we should do what we can to sign him.

However, the English club will fight back because he is currently a key member of their team.