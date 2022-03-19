Allegri shrugs off Dybala dispute: “They made a request and I said no”

Following Wednesday’s heartbreaking Champions League elimination, Juventus returned to the pitch straight away on Thursday, beginning their preparations for the weekend’s match against Salernitana.

Even though their opponents lie at the bottom of the Serie A table, Max Allegri was eager not to let his team’s guard down.

Apparently, a certain argument between the manager and his some of star players (Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado) arose during training.

Of course the media wasn’t going to let such opportunity pass by without drawing some dramatic scenarios, but the manager himself downplayed the whole episode.

Allegri held his customary pre-match press conference on Saturday, explaining what actually went down between him and his players.

“They made a request and I said no. Nothing happened, but really, on the contrary, they understood and they were good with it, anyway after today’s training we remained in retreat,” said the manager during his conference via ilBianconero.

“But tomorrow is delicate, we come from many matches in a row, then we’ll rest. We are more serene and I asked the players to stay together.

“There was no discussion. I was a player myself, normally they do stuff like that. Every now and then we need a bit of chaos, otherwise we become too stagnant.

“In fact, before falling asleep I said to myself, we are too flat, we need an excuse to make a mess. So I Thank the guys for the opportunity.”

The manager also admitted that Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi are still not 100% fit. He’s also contemplating the options at his disposal with Manuel Locatelli serving a one-match ban.