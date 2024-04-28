Juventus coach Max Allegri wasn’t too concerned with the jeers and whistles directed towards him and his team following the goalless draw against Milan on Saturday evening.

The two rivals have been enduring torrid times, with Allegri and his counterpart Stefano Pioli both walking on thin ice.

The Bianconeri had the upper hand at the Allianz Stadium, coming close to scoring on several occasions, but couldn’t get past backup goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

During the match, the scene in the stands was paradoxical once more, with the Ultras in the Curva Sud pledging their allegiance to the under-fire manager, while the rest of the stadium voicing their disapproval for another underwhelming showing.

Nevertheless, Allegri shrugged it off, insisting he can’t please everyone while reminding us how he had been jeered even when winning matches.

“In life, you can’t please everyone, they even criticized me when I was winning, let alone now,” said the Juventus manager in his post-match press conference via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We are certainly not having an adequate second half of the season”, he admitted.

“At Juventus, you must always play to win, but the club was clear about the objectives.

“Then we could certainly have done better. Bologna’s possible win doesn’t worry us, we just have to score points.

“65 points aren’t enough. We still have Salernitana and direct clashes with Roma and Bologna.”

The Bianconeri only need to finish in the Top 5 to secure a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League as Serie A managed to unlock an additional spot in the competition thanks to the Italian clubs’ positive results in European competitions this term