Max Allegri was impressed with many of his Juventus players as they secured a 1-0 win against Inter Milan yesterday and named some who did well.

The black and whites have used several players this season, as Allegri shows he is the master at mixing young and old talent to achieve his goals.

The Bianconeri manager is leading the club in a very turbulent period and could still secure a Champions League spot, which will be great news.

To achieve this, he needs his players to be in great shape and contribute to the success of the club on the field.

They follow his instructions very well and continue to do well when they step on the pitch.

After their win against Inter, Allegri said via Football Italia: “The whole team has improved in general. We defended well as a team, we never let them get past us. Unfortunately, we haven’t really had Pogba at all, Paredes did well at the start and then I used him less, but these are all reliable players. Fagioli has quality and quantity, Locatelli is very good at closing down moves in that role.

“I think Dusan Vlahovic had his best performance since he has been at Juventus. Matias Soule was born in 2003, he did well. Juve have been giving a lot of playing time to these NextGen players and that is a success for the club.”

Juve FC Says

Our players have been outstanding this season, considering the uncertainty the club has faced and the legal battles it is fighting.

Allegri is a superb leader who has ensured his players stay focused on doing well and minding their business on the field no matter what happens outside it.