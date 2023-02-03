Max Allegri is impressed with the attitude of Manuel Locatelli and has praised the midfielder for how he carries himself on the pitch for Juventus.

Locatelli has spent the last two seasons in Turin after joining the Bianconeri from Sassuolo and he remains one player Juve can bank on.

The Euro 2020 winner continues to show why he is one of the Bianconeri men with a fine attitude and Allegri has noticed it.

After their 1-0 win against Lazio last night, the Bianconeri gaffer said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Locatelli, he played a game, not from a technical point of view, but from a human one. From the heart, from the head it is becoming an example for everyone, it never turns back.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is a very lovable player for the way he carries himself on the pitch as well as how he performs.

The Italian was a leader at Sassuolo and he is showing the reason he led the black and greens now at Juve.

If he keeps delivering top performances for us, we expect him to become one of our captains not so far from now.

However, he needs to add more goals and assists to his name and that will make him even more valuable to the team.