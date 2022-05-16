Allegri somehow finds a positive from a poor Juventus season

Max Allegri insists a trophyless season is normal even for a big club like Juventus and he believes finishing inside the top four shouldn’t be downplayed.

Juventus will end this campaign without a single trophy and it is the first time that is happening in the last decade.

In the last two seasons, the club has been managed by Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, who the owners didn’t think were worth keeping, but they still won trophies.

Allegri’s job doesn’t appear unsafe at the moment and he would be in charge of the Bianconeri in the next campaign.

Considering the success he achieved in his first spell as the club’s manager, the 54-year-old still said to reporters via Football Italia:

“Failure I’m hearing. When you’re at Juve it’s normal that there are high expectations, but such years happen.

“In the meantime, we achieved Champions League qualification, which seems like a trivial objective but it’s not. It’s eleven consecutive years that Juve has taken part in the Champions League and it’s an important result.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and its fans will always demand the absolute best from their players.

This is why some consider this season a colossal failure. But we truly are in a transition period and the departure of Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini at the end of this season brings an era to its ending.

Hopefully, our summer signings will settle in quickly and start winning trophies by the next campaign.