Allegri sorry for Agnelli’s departure; pays tribute to Mihajlovic and Sconcerti

Sadly, Italian football lost two important persons over the past couple of the days, with each contributing to Calcio in his own different way.

The first is Sinisa Mihajlovic who tragically passed away at the age 53 following a lengthy battle with Leukemia. Despite being a proud Serbian, Italy was the adopted home of the freekick specialist, spending the majority of his playing days and managerial career in the peninsula.

The second is journalist Mario Sconcerti who suddenly passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. We had often reported his analysis on this website, especially his daily columns at Calciomercato.

Following the friendly win over Arsenal in London, Juventus manager Max Allegri paid tribute to Mihajlovic and Sconcerti.

“First of all I have two thoughts, one for Sinisa Mihjalovic and one for Mario Sconcerti,” said the Italian manager in his post-match interview with Sky Sport via Calciomercato.

“Right now there are no right words to say, so I send a sweet thought to their families.

“It was a difficult match, they are a technical team that plays in the Premier League. It was a good test.

“We were solid in defense but struggled in the offensive phase. But then we did well, even if we could have done better. Winning is always nice, especially at this stadium.”

On another note, Allegri expressed his sadness over the departure of Andrea Agnelli who resigned from his post as Juventus on November 28.

“The sporting sector remains intact. But we are sorry that the president is no longer here because I am tied to him on an emotional level.

“We have even more responsibilities and therefore we must put even more effort into achieving results.”