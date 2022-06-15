Allegri sparks exit rumours after he is spotted with new PSG director

Max Allegri has sparked rumours that he might leave Juventus and become the next PSG manager after he was spotted with the new PSG director, Luis Campos.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking for a new manager after they fired Mauricio Pochettino and they have also replaced Leonardo with Campos.

The former Lille director is now expected to find them a new boos soon, and no one knows who it will be.

Allegri has only just returned to Juve after leaving the club in 2019, and his team did poorly in his first season back.

However, Calciomercato, which reported them being together, claims Campos has been a long-term admirer of Allegri and wanted to take him to Real Madrid before now.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best managers in the world, so it is not a surprise that he is being linked with a move away from Juve.

However, the club will expect him to show some loyalty after they did the same by allowing him to remain at the helm despite their poor season.

PSG is an exciting project, but he knows he will never get a chance to manage Juve again if he walks away from the Bianconeri now.