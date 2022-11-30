Allegri speaks up after Juventus board resigns

Max Allegri has reacted to the latest upheaval at Juventus after the president and the entire board of directors resigned two days ago.

The decision by Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and others has sent shockwaves around the club’s fanbase, and prosecutors have opened yet another case against the club.

The fans hardly expected this World Cup break to come with so much negativity, but that has been the case and the players will return to realise they have a new president and no board of directors.

Allegri has now reacted to the development. He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“In these years of work, passion and victories, I have always been able to count on the support of Andrea Agnelli, to whom I am bound by a relationship of friendship, which will not be interrupted with the end of his presidency.

“Andrea and John are reference figures for the Juventus world, which must remain focused on the daily work on the pitch to obtain the results we all want.”

Juve FC Says

The latest developments at the club are sad news. However, the players just need to focus on the football when they return to training.

The club’s new president might not be as close to the team as Agnelli was, but we hope he can make better decisions and help clean up some of the mess the previous leadership left behind.