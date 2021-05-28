Allegri stance on two top Juventus stars revealed

After Juventus fired Andrea Pirlo and replaced him with Max Allegri, a report has now opened up on what fans can expect from him.

Allegri presided over seasons of Serie A dominance at Juventus before he left in 2019.

Before leaving, he had led the club to win Serie A for five consecutive seasons and also reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

He would return to a dressing room that has lost some confidence after their poor season under Andrea Pirlo.

The Livorno-born boss has developed a good way of winning trophies and Juventus will feel more confident with him at the helm.

But things have not been the same since he left the club and he might have to bring in some fresh changes.

One way he can do that is to sell some of the current players at the club and bring in new ones.

Two of the club’s biggest stars face uncertain futures and Calciomercato has revealed what Allegri will do if he returns.

The report says he would ask for Ronaldo to be sold or shipped out of the team as he looks to build without the Portuguese star.

He is also not the biggest fan of Dybala, but he would ask for a new deal to be offered to the Argentinean soon because he cannot lose two of his biggest stars in the same summer.