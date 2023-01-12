Allegri starts the mind games ahead of Juve match against Napoli

Juventus manager Max Allegri has started the mind games ahead of their match against Napoli this weekend.

The Bianconeri faces Lucciano Spalletti’s men in a crunch league game, which could determine if the black and whites can catch the Partenopei on the league table.

Allegri has won six league titles with Juventus and AC Milan, yet in his pre-match presser, the Bianconeri gaffer insists he is lucky to be a coach and Spalletti is the best.

He also said Napoli is the best team in the league now as his side prepares to go up against one of the in-form clubs in Europe.

Allegri said via Football Italia:

“Napoli are the favourite to win the title, they have 44 points and only lost a game. They are technically strong and coached very well. Luciano [Spalletti] is the best when it comes to coaching and teaching and he is proving so at Napoli.

“I respect Spalletti so much, he is so funny that sometimes we clash as we did last season. I am also a coach, but I do this job by chance, I should have something else. Luciano is so, so good, he’s the best when it comes to teaching football.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is the master of mind games and he has displayed that part of his personality here again, as he often does in big matches.

The Bianconeri are not as good as Napoli this season overall, but they have won eight consecutive league games before this match and have a chance to win as well.