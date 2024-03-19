Juventus is actively seeking a new goalkeeper due to their current choices aging.

Wojciech Szczesny has long been the team’s primary goalkeeper and continues to deliver outstanding performances when called upon.

However, with Szczesny set to turn 34 next month, the club acknowledges that it’s only a matter of time before age impacts his ability to maintain top-level performances.

In light of this, Juventus has been monitoring several goalkeepers, including Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi.

Carnesecchi, who has emerged as Atalanta’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, has been on Juventus’ radar since his loan spell at Cremonese.

Despite their interest in Carnesecchi, reports from Tuttosport suggest that Max Allegri remains content with Szczesny’s performances.

Allegri intends to continue placing his trust in the former Arsenal goalkeeper, at least for the duration of his current contract, which runs until 2025.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny remains one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, but the club’s decision to start looking for a replacement for him is also a good idea.

If a new goalie joins the group in the summer, he will have a full season to be an understudy at the Allianz Stadium and be better prepared to be our first choice when Szczesny eventually leaves.