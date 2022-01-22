Allegri still has doubts over tomorrow’s formation, offers support for Kean and Arthur

On Sunday night, Calcio fans will be eagerly anticipating the big clash between Milan and Juventus at the San Siro Stadium.

For Max Allegri, this remains a special occasion, as the Livorno native had previously in charge of the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2014.

While the Bianconeri used to have the upper hand during the previous decade, the Diavolo are now occupying a superior league spot.

Despite their loss to Spezia on Monday, Milan remain second in the Serie A table while Juventus linger in he fifth spot.

Therefore, Allegri knows that he has a tough task ahead of him away from home, and apparently, he’s still contemplating on his starting lineup.

On Saturday’s pre-match press conference, the manager said that he’s waiting for the final training sessions before deciding his formation.

The manager also had words of support for Arsenal-bound Arthur Melo and the struggling Moise Kean.

“We are having a good time but the path is still long. Tomorrow is a good game to play, but I’m sorry that there will be only 5000 spectators,” said Allegri during press conference as reported by JuventusNews24.

“I still have a training session before deciding the lineup, everyone is fine apart from Bonucci and Ramsey who are out. Today I will evaluate the formation.

“I’m happy with what he Kean is doing, he scored important goals. Like everyone else, he alternated between good and less good performances. He is a very reliable player, let’s not forget that he was born in 2000.

“Arthur had been inactive for six months, he needed to find continuity and time. He’s putting up good performances, his talent can’t be argued.