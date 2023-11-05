Juventus duo Andrea Cambiaso and Samuel Iling-Junior have different characteristics. The Italian is a clever fullback who often cuts to the middle, while the Englishman is an explosive winger.

Yet, the two men have one thing in common: They’re both behind Filip Kostic in the pecking order on the left lane.

Although the Serbian hasn’t been on brilliant form this season, he’s still holding on to his starting berth.

While Cambiaso continues to earn cameos almost every weekend, Iling has been starving for playing time.

Nevertheless, Juventus head coach Max Allegri suggests that the two young players could make appearances in a more central role.

“On the left, there are three players who are doing well in Kostic, Iling and Cambiaso,” said the 56-year-old in his pre-match press conference via Calciomercato,

“I think one between Iling and Cambiaso could also play as a central midfielder.”

The Bianconeri take on Fiorentina this evening, so it will interesting to see if the manager launches a new experiment, most likely in the second half.

With Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli both injured, Allegri is looking to improvise in the middle of the park while awaiting the arrival of reinforcement.

Iling-Junior has already played as a midfielder in pre-season. But it has to be said that the 20-year-old is more suitable for a berth on the wing due to his pace and trickery.

As for Cambiaso, he tends to cut to the middle to accommodate Federico Chiesa. The former Genoa man is a modern footballer who can operate in various roles, so perhaps he can pull it off in midfield.