Allegri targeting players for these three positions in his squad

Massimiliano Allegri will look to bolster his Juventus squad this summer even though his budget will be tight.

He has just returned to the club after two seasons away and he knows work has to be done on the playing squad if they are to compete for the league title next season.

The likes of Inter Milan and Atalanta have gotten better since he left and he would be keen to topple them next season.

Tuttojuve says he is targeting reinforcing three positions on his squad and he will look to add a defender, a midfielder and a striker to it in this transfer window.

The report says he is targeting two midfielders as uncertainty continues to surround the futures of Aaron Ramsey and Federico Bernardeschi.

He wants Manuel Locatelli to join his midfield and would probably build it around the Italy international.

He is also targeting a striker as he wouldn’t want to be left with just three forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

The Bianconeri will also look to bolster their defence with the report claiming that the future of Merih Demiral is uncertain and could be away from the club.

Allegri is targeting Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina and the Serbian could be signed before next season starts.