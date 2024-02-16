Winning against Hellas Verona is not negotiable for Juventus this weekend, and Max Allegri knows it as he prepares his team for the fixture.

Juve’s bubble bust in their game against Empoli, and they have since gone on a three-game winless run, losing the last two.

This has jeopardised their chances of winning the league, but not winning the next game could be the start of something worse.

Everyone understand Juve’s defeat against Inter Milan, but it is difficult to explain their home loss to Udinese in their last game.

The players now have less confidence in themselves ahead of their remaining games, which could change with a win against Verona.

Max Allegri was discussing his team’s struggles in recent games and revealed they just need to pay attention to detail on the pitch to get back to winning ways.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We will continue to play like this, three negative results are not going to change what we have done so far. THE tactical revolution of 2017 was in a different context, now there is no need to change. We paid in the details, conceding goals after the ball was inactive or starting again”

Juve FC Says

Whatever needs to be done, we must do it and defeat Verona in the Serie A game tomorrow.

Our opponents would have followed our game against Empoli and Udinese and try their best to frustrate us and secure victory, but it is up to us to show we are the bigger club.