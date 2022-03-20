Allegri teases the press after Juventus Champions League exit

Max Allegri has teased the press about Juventus’ exit from the Champions League.

The Bianconeri had been one favourite to go far in the competition after topping their group, which included Chelsea.

They also had one foot in the quarterfinal when they played out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal in Spain.

However, the Spanish side shocked them with a 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin.

They are now just in the Coppa Italia and probably the Serie A title race, and it is not something fans expected in the summer.

Their exit also means the pressmen who follow them and hold pre-match and post-match conferences now have nothing to cover in Europe.

Speaking ahead of his team’s game against Salernitana, the Juve manager teased via Football Italia:

“We feel sad for you as well. We go out of the Champions League, but so do you.

“You liked having the days out in Munich or Madrid, eh? So we are disappointed for you guys too.”

Juve FC Says

Our exit from the UCL was embarrassing, and it showed us we are not as close to competing globally as we think.

Now is not exactly the time to make jokes about our exit, instead, we should be focused on ending this season strongly with at least a trophy.