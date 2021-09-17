allegri
Club News

Allegri tells his players where to find the winning edge

September 17, 2021 - 1:00 pm

Massimiliano Allegri has told his players to work on their minds as they search for a way to win matches consistently.

Juventus has just secured their first win of the season when they beat Malmo in the Champions League.

They are yet to win a league game in this campaign and their next match in the competition will come against AC Milan.

It is a tough game and one that they will have to win if they are serious about not falling too far behind on the league table.

Milan will present tough competition, but if Juve is to get back to the top of Italian football then they need to be beating the best.

Allegri knows he is dealing with a squad that is short on confidence after they struggled to make the top four last season and he has urged them to work on their mindset and they will get the turnaround to their season that they desire.

“During times of struggle, if we take our foot off the gas mentally, then we will lose the ball and concede a goal,” Allegri told his players during training as quoted by Football Italia.

“It is in our minds that we must find the determination to win.”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic discloses if he will be ready to face Juventus or not

September 17, 2021
Moise Kean

“I just want to play, I have no pressure” Moise Kean opens up on replacing Ronaldo

September 17, 2021
Marchisio

Marchisio says Milan is stronger now and the Juventus rebuild needs patience

September 17, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.