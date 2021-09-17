Allegri tells his players where to find the winning edge

Massimiliano Allegri has told his players to work on their minds as they search for a way to win matches consistently.

Juventus has just secured their first win of the season when they beat Malmo in the Champions League.

They are yet to win a league game in this campaign and their next match in the competition will come against AC Milan.

It is a tough game and one that they will have to win if they are serious about not falling too far behind on the league table.

Milan will present tough competition, but if Juve is to get back to the top of Italian football then they need to be beating the best.

Allegri knows he is dealing with a squad that is short on confidence after they struggled to make the top four last season and he has urged them to work on their mindset and they will get the turnaround to their season that they desire.

“During times of struggle, if we take our foot off the gas mentally, then we will lose the ball and concede a goal,” Allegri told his players during training as quoted by Football Italia.

“It is in our minds that we must find the determination to win.”