Allegri thanks his players for the win against Fiorentina

Max Allegri has thanked his Juventus players after they earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Fiorentina tonight.

Juve has had a tough 2023, but they now have back-to-back league wins as they bid to end the season well despite losing 15 points.

The Bianconeri faced an underperforming but inspired Fiorentina side who were keen to make an impression.

The black and whites were the best team on the night and created the most promising chances, but La Viola would have gotten a point if the semi-automatic offside technology had not saved Juve.

After the game, Allegri thanked his men for sticking it out and earning all the points. The gaffer said, as quoted by Juve News:

“It was a good game, fought. I am happy with what the boys did and I can only thank them, because in any case it is not a simple moment … to restore the objectives, fortunately, we have the aim of going back.”

Juve FC Says

The win against Fiorentina is a sweet victory because it came in very tough circumstances and we need to celebrate it.

But when the boys get back to training, they must be prepared to get another win in the next game as we target winning all our remaining matches this season.