Max Allegri reached 400 games as Juventus manager over two spells last night and has expressed his gratitude to the club for the opportunity.

The Bianconeri have continued to trust their gaffer despite numerous calls for him to be sacked.

Since his return to the Allianz Stadium in 2021, Juventus has not won any trophies, yet those in charge believe in the former AC Milan manager.

During his first spell in Turin, Allegri won five consecutive league crowns and reached the final of the Champions League twice, among other achievements.

The future of Allegri remains very unclear, as the Bianconeri gaffer could be replaced or choose to walk away in the summer.

Juve director Cristiano Giuntoli recently suggested that Allegri could reach 700 games as the club’s coach, as revealed by Football Italia.

Allegri has now expressed his thanks to the club for the chance to be their gaffer.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I thank the boys, a good match. I thank the fans with whom I have a good relationship and the director who is too confident in saying that I will play 600 or 700 matches. Let’s think about the present. The Italian Cup takes us to a good semi-final in Rome against Lazio.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done well for us and if he ends this season by winning the league and the cup, it will be difficult to sack him.