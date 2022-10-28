Juventus were delighted to hear Dusan Vlahovic has not suffered a serious injury after asking to be subbed off in the 4-3 loss to Benfica.

The Serbian is now available to play when they face Lecce this weekend, which greatly boosts their chance of winning the game.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Max Allegri will not risk him for the fixture and is thinking about resting the Serbian.

It reveals the gaffer is likely to start the game with the in-form Moise Kean remaining in the starting XI.

Arkadiusz Milik will support him in the Juve attack as they bid to return to form after the setback in Lisbon.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has played many matches for us this season and remains our undisputed first-choice striker, but the Serbian needs rest.

Thankfully, we can field Kean or Milik in his stead. We must rest him as much as possible, so we don’t miss him in important games.

The game against Lecce is a must-win and we expect anyone chosen to play to know this.

Allegri’s job is still not safe, so he could get sacked if he does not continue the Serie A winning run his team is putting together.