Allegri thinks Morata is reliable and wants to keep him

Alvaro Morata has the backing of Max Allegri to remain at Juventus despite reports of his loan deal possibly being terminated at the end of this season.

The striker was the subject of interest from Barcelona in the last transfer window after Dusan Vlahovic moved to Juve.

Allegri didn’t allow him to leave the club, and the gaffer has been fielding him as a part of a front-three at the club so far.

By the end of the campaign, Juve will have to decide if they want to sign him permanently or allow him to return to Atletico Madrid.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Allegri trusts the Spaniard and has enjoyed working with the former Chelsea man. This means he might convince the club to keep hold of the striker beyond this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been an important player in our squad since he started his current two-season loan spell, and it doesn’t make so much sense to lose him.

This is partly because the club is already expected to give up Paulo Dybala when his deal expires.

As the Argentinian leaves, we need to keep Morata so that an experienced forward will remain in the squad.