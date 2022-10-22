Allegri thinks we can now consider Juventus a team

The performance of Juventus against Empoli last night delighted their manager Max Allegri, who insists his team is now coming together.

This has been a turbulent campaign for the Bianconeri who started the term with a win against Sassuolo before losing their way.

They lost to the likes of Monza in the league and Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League, which put pressure on the management to fire the gaffer.

However, they remained faithful to him and his team showed in the last two games that they could put a winning run together.

After the win against Empoli, the Juve gaffer said via Football Italia:

“We are looking a bit more like a team now. We started well this season, then got a week completely wrong and that is what’s holding us back in Serie A, so we need to recover that gap.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows this has been a tough time for his team and he will be relieved to watch them deliver against the Blues.

However, the hard work does not stop because this Juve team’s main issue is the consistency of performance.

He needs to keep them focused and prepared for their next matches, especially the remaining Champions League fixtures, which are now must-wins.