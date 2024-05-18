Max Allegri might not be jobless for long after losing his Juventus position yesterday.

The former Bianconeri gaffer remains one of the highly-rated managers in European football.

While his second spell at the club has affected his reputation, it might not stop him from securing a new job soon. A pundit has tipped him to become the next Napoli manager.

The Partenopei are looking for a new coach and are eager to name an experienced boss to lead their team.

This fits Allegri’s profile perfectly, and they might turn to him, according to Nicola Zanini.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri at Napoli? I believe he is a coach who, also from experience, can guarantee the pragmaticism needed to a reconstruction as in the case of Napoli. He brings immediate results, it could be an idea for the Azzurri. He has a high salary, but an agreement could be found. In any case, we need to understand what direction the president wants undertake.”

Allegri has had a good managerial career, and he needs a top team like Napoli to rebuild his reputation.

However, he may not earn as much as he did when he was managing the Juventus team.

If he cares more about a comeback than making a good salary, he might accept the challenge from the Blues.