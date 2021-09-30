Allegri tips Chiesa to switch positions in the future after thriving as a false 9

Massimiliano Allegri has tipped Federico Chiesa to become a centre-forward in the future after the Italy international thrived as a false 9 against Chelsea.

Chiesa scored the only goal of the game as the Bianconeri beat the European champions 1-0.

It was an important win and helps the Bianconeri to maintain their winning streak.

The attacker is naturally a winger and enjoys cutting in-field to score or provide assists to his teammates.

But Allegri believes he will become a striker eventually and would do well in that position.

He told that to the attacker and fielded him as a false 9 against the Blues, a move that seems to have caught their opponents by surprise and it helped the Bianconeri to earn an important win.

Chiesa has made a slow start to this campaign and Allegri says that is because he is not 100% fit yet. The attacker will want to keep getting better after helping Juve to the win.

After the match, the Juventus gaffer spoke to the media and said as quoted by Football Italia:

“He is absolutely not at 100 per cent and this was the first real time he has played as a centre-forward. I told Federico my evaluation, which is that he can play as a centre-forward or a support striker.”