Nicolo Fagioli has just returned from a long-term ban for betting offences, and Max Allegri has tipped the midfielder to be a good example to other kids.

The midfielder reported himself to authorities that he was struggling with a betting addiction, and he was punished after an investigation.

He returned to the Juventus team for the last two games of the season and hopes to be in the Italy squad for Euro 2024.

Juve has been supportive of Fagioli, and the midfielder knows he is lucky to have a team like the Bianconeri behind him.

He will now rebuild his career and try to focus as much as possible on developing a fine reputation for himself.

Fagioli is one of the most important players at Juve now, and he could play a big role for them next term. Allegri thinks he can inspire younger players.

The ex-Juve gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Nicolo Fagioli, together with the Federation, has made an important journey. He is coming out of it in the best way, he has understood that he can be an example for the future of other kids.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been in fantastic form for us when he plays, and it is great to see him back.

Hopefully, he will perform well and everyone will remember him for only his on-field performances.