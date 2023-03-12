Allegri to add young Italian striker for Juventus matchday squad

In the absence of several first-team stars in attack, Max Allegri will bolster his ranks by calling up one or more youngsters from Juventus Next Gen.

The Bianconeri will host Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium this Sunday, but will be without the injured Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria, as well as the suspended Moise Kean.

According to Calciomecato, Juventus will add young starlet Mattia Compagnon to the matchday squad.

As the source explains, the manager identified the 21-year-old as the right profile due to his talent and versatility. He has already featured for the first team during the pre-season.

The Italian is a youth product of Udinese who signed for the Bianconeri in February 2021, before joining the Next Gen squad in the following summer.

This season, Compagnon has thus far contributed with four goals and two assists in his 21 Serie C appearances. He also has a goal and an assist to his name in his seven outings in Coppa Serie C.

The young man primarily plays on the right wing, but can also feature on the opposite flank, or in a more central position.

So let’s see if Compagnon will earn his Serie A debut against Dejan Stankovic’s side this evening.