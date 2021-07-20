Fagioli
Allegri to evaluate Fagioli and he wasn’t a part of Locatelli negotiations

July 20, 2021 - 9:15 am

The agent of Nicolo Fagioli, Andrea D’Amico, has revealed that the midfielder would be evaluated by Massimiliano Allegri this preseason ahead of finding space for him in his Juventus squad.

He has been knocking on the first team door at Juve for some time now and was a part of the setup in some game weeks during Andrea Pirlo’s reign.

He is one of the highly-rated youngsters coming through at the home of the Bianconeri.

Juventus is currently negotiating the transfer of Manuel Locatelli with Sassuolo and the possibility of Juve adding some players to their offer has been discussed.

One of the eligible names that the Green and Blacks would love is Fagioli.

However, D’Amico insists that they have not added the player to the negotiations so far suggesting that Allegri might be serious about handing him a chance in the upcoming season.

He says Fagioli showed he deserves a chance last season and might get that in this campaign.

He told Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Calciomercato: “I think Allegri has all the desire to have him in retreat with him and to see him at work to understand the space to give to this guy, who already last year showed he deserves it. 

“Locatelli? There is an important Arsenal offer, for 40 million. Juventus would like to take him, but I assure you that so far the name of Fagioli has not been included in the negotiation.”

