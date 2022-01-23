Club News

Allegri to field a 4-4-2 formation against Milan

January 23, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Max Allegri will use a 4-4-2 formation for Juventus’ match against AC Milan today.

The Bianconeri will face the Rossoneri at the San Siro hoping to earn all the points from the fixture.

That match promises to be a very tough and exciting one and Tuttosport says Allegri has opted for that formation.

The report further reveals that Alex Sandro should start ahead of Luca Pellegrini, while Juan Cuadrado would play on the right and Weston McKennie will start on the left side of Juve’s midfield.

Matia De Sciglio is expected to start as right full-back behind Cuadrado.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is experienced enough to know the formation that can help his team to earn a victory against Milan.

He certainly would have done his homework before this fixture and would know what formation would be ideal.

Milan has been in much better form in this campaign and they would be under more pressure to keep Juve far from them.

A win for the Bianconeri will cut the point gap between both clubs to just 4 points, and the Bianconeri will enter the top four following Atalanta’s goalless draw against Lazio last night.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dembele

Juventus gets a transfer boost after target dropped from squad

January 23, 2022
martial

Juventus sets a condition for signing Manchester United man

January 23, 2022
Zakaria

Liverpool joins Juventus in the race to sign quality Bundesliga star

January 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.