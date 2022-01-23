Allegri to field a 4-4-2 formation against Milan

Max Allegri will use a 4-4-2 formation for Juventus’ match against AC Milan today.

The Bianconeri will face the Rossoneri at the San Siro hoping to earn all the points from the fixture.

That match promises to be a very tough and exciting one and Tuttosport says Allegri has opted for that formation.

The report further reveals that Alex Sandro should start ahead of Luca Pellegrini, while Juan Cuadrado would play on the right and Weston McKennie will start on the left side of Juve’s midfield.

Matia De Sciglio is expected to start as right full-back behind Cuadrado.

Allegri is experienced enough to know the formation that can help his team to earn a victory against Milan.

He certainly would have done his homework before this fixture and would know what formation would be ideal.

Milan has been in much better form in this campaign and they would be under more pressure to keep Juve far from them.

A win for the Bianconeri will cut the point gap between both clubs to just 4 points, and the Bianconeri will enter the top four following Atalanta’s goalless draw against Lazio last night.