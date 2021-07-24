Allegri to keep a close eye on two Juventus midfielders during Cesena friendly

On Saturday, Juventus will host Cesena at their training center for their first friendly match of the pre-season. This encounter will also mark Massimiliano Allegri’s first match in charge of the club since his departure in 2019.

The Livorno native will be missing the majority of his stars, as the players who participated in Euro 2020 and Copa America are still mostly absent. Even those who returned to the retreat, like Wojciech Szczesny and Merih Demiral could be unavailable after returning only few days prior to Saturday’s test.

Moreover, Paulo Dybala, who’s the biggest star present at Juve’s pre-season is set to miss the match with a physical problem. Therefore, Max is expected to rely on a host of young players.

According to ilBianconero, the tactician should keep an eye on two midfielders, who could play an important part for the club next season.

The first name mentioned is Nicolo Fagioli, who was well-appreciated by Allegri since the age of 15. The young Regista is 20-years-old now, and has been trying to break through the first team since last season.

The other midfielder who’s expected to steal the spotlight is Weston McKennie. The American started last season brilliantly – with the volley at Camp Nou being his marquee moment.

However, his performances dropped in the second half of the season, especially following some issues outside of the pitch.

Nonetheless, the report believes that Allegri is asking the former Schalke man to play vertically and spin the ball quickly, and Saturday will be the first opportunity for the Texas native to impress his new manager.