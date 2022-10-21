Allegri to make only one change to his Juventus team against Empoli

Juventus faces Empoli today in search of back-to-back wins after their victory over Torino in their last game.

The Bianconeri have not had the best season and inconsistency is their major problem.

Considering their summer transfer business, they have seriously underachieved and they will want to start getting wins unfailingly now.

Empoli won at this ground last season and will want to pile more misery on Max Allegri’s men when they visit them for this fixture.

The gaffer has struggled to find his best lineup so far because of injuries and other issues, but he liked what he saw in the game against Torino.

Calciomercato reveals he would have fielded the same team, but the injury to Gleison Bremer will force him to replace the Brazilian with Leonardo Bonucci.

It claims that is the only change to be expected, meaning Moise Kean will start ahead of Arkadiusz Milik again.

Juve FC Says

The win against Torino was not the most fantastic result we could get, but it shows that we can drag ourselves to victory.

The performance must improve against Empoli and we have had more than enough time to rest before this game.

Hopefully, the players will be in top form and respect their visitors on the pitch.