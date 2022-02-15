Allegri to make three changes for the Derby della Mole

Following a hard-fought draw in Bergamo, Juventus have one final stop before heading to Spain for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Villarreal.

However, this won’t be a fixture like any other, as the Bianconeri will take on their crosstown rivals on Friday evening.

The Granata have become a solid and threatening side under the guidance of Ivan Juric. Therefore, Max Allegri will have to be cautious with his choices.

According to JuventusNews24, the tactician will be making three changes from the lineup that took on Atalanta last Sunday,

After nodding home the last-gasp equalizer against La Dea, Danilo will serve a one-match ban after receiving a yellow card. Thus, Juan Cuadrado should make his return to the starting lineup as a right-back.

The other fullback spot could also change guards, with Alex Sandro tipped to replace Mattia De Sciglio.

The third and last change will see new signing Denis Zakaria completing the midfield trident alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

The Italian scored the winner in the reverse fixture, while the Frenchman has been displaying signs of improvement in his last two appearances.

This means that Allegri would have to drop Weston McKennie from the starting lineup.

On the other hand, the manager could unleash his attacking trio (Dybala, Vlahovic and Morata) for the third league fixture in a row.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Zakaria, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata