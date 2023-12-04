Following their dramatic win over Monza, Juventus are set for another fiery Friday night as they prepare to host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri will be looking to maintain their positive run and keep their nine-match unbeaten streak intact.

Max Allegri has also received a boost as two of his stalwarts are now fit again and raring to go.

According to JuventusNews24, Danilo and Manuel Locatelli could feature in the Juventus starting line-up against Napoli.

The Brazilian has been missing since sustaining an action while on international duty in October.

The club captain made his return during the second half against Monza, serving as a defensive midfielder. Nevertheless, he will likely reclaim his usual berth as part of the back-three.

For his part, Locatelli fractured his tenth rib during the win over Cagliari a few weeks ago. The midfielder had to skip Italy’s last two Euro 2024 qualifiers last month.

The 25-year-old tried his best to shake off his knock and put himself at the coach’s disposal as soon as possible.

While he managed to receive a call-up for the two most recent encounters against Inter and Monza, he only entered the pitch as a second-half substitute, with Hans Nicolussi Caviglia receiving the nod as a starter.

Nevertheless, the source expects both Locatelli and Danilo to regain their optimal physical condition and take the field from the get-go in Friday’s major showdown.