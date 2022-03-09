Allegri to rest his star player this weekend ahead of crucial CL fixture

Amidst a ravaging injury crisis, the remaining players at Max Allegri’s disposal have some additional work to do.

In the last few weeks, Juventus had to compete on three different fronts while playing twice a week with a completely decimated squad.

In attack, the club is missing Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge who are out for the season, in addition to Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi (the latter only made his return last weekend).

Therefore, Dusan Vlahovic has been repeatedly starting matches since making his groundbreaking switch form Fiorentina last January.

However, every man has a limit, and during the weekend’s match against Spezia, the Serbian looked like a player who could use some rest.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Allegri will opt to rest his main striker for Saturday’s away fixture against Sampdoria.

The manager is hoping to have Vlahovic in top shape for next week’s crucial Champions League clash against Villarreal in the second leg of the round of 16.

The two clubs ended the first leg in a1-1 draw, with the former Fiorentina star breaking the deadlock after just 33 seconds.

Thus, Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean should lead the line for the Bianconeri this weekend against Marco Giampaolo’s men.

Nonetheless, we can all expect Vlahovic to make a second half cameo, even if Juventus were in the lead, as the bench options remain extremely limited.