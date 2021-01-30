Allegri to Roma? Two Juve players could follow their former manager

It has been a turbulent month for AS Roma to say the least.

After a derby humiliation at the hands of Lazio, followed by another administrative blunder and a Coppa Italia elimination against Spezia, the scene was far from pleasant at the Trigoria training center.

Club captain Edin Dzeko could be set to leave the capital after his clash with manager Paulo Fonseca,

Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that the Portuguese’s position at the club is safe.

Several reports in the last 48 hours have claimed that Roma’s new sporting director Tiago Pinto is having talks with former Milan and Juve manager Max Allegri (Calciomercato.it).

The two men were apparently present at the same hotel on Friday, as the speculation linking the former Cagliari boss with the Giallorossi bench began to grow.

Although such a move would be more likely to materialize in the summer, a series of disappointing results for Fonseca could accelerate the operation.

On Saturday, the Italian press has gone as far as to linking several players for “Allegri’s Roma”.

Naturally, Juventus players were mentioned, as the Livorno native had enjoyed five successful seasons with the Bianconeri.

According to Calciomercato.it, Sami Khedira and Federico Bernardeschi could be set for a move to the eternal city, if their former manager takes over at Roma.

Whilst the German will be a free agent at the end of the season, the Italian winger could be available for a price around 20 million euros.

Although this report sounds a bit premature at the moment, the two players mentioned will probably end up leaving the Old Lady at the end of the season.

But it remains to be seen whether their former boss will be making his move to the Stadio Olimpico in the first place.