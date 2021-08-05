Allegri to test Ramsey once again in new role against Barcelona

Last Saturday, Juventus fans witnessed yet another tactical tweak from the returning Massimiliano Allegri. After spending his entire career playing as an advanced midfielder, Aaron Ramsey was deployed as a deep-lying playmaker during the Trofeo Berlusconi win over Monza.

This role is famously known as the “Regista” in the Italian peninsula, with Andrea Pirlo being the godfather of this position.

Whilst one would would think that the Welshman playing in front of the defense is merely a temporary solution until the return of the rest of the squad, it seems that Max is taking the idea more seriously than initially thought.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Ramsey will be deployed in the deep role once again on Sunday, when Juventus play Barcelona for the Gamper trophy.

The source believes that the coach is already thinking about the lineup that will feature in the first Serie A match of the season against Udinese on August 22.

With Adrien Rabiot and Arthur out with injuries and Weston McKennie serving a suspension, Max is left with very few options in the middle.

Therefore, the former Arsenal man is expected to play in the Regista role, but the manager wants to test him once more against Barcelona before confirming him in this position.

Allegri is apparently adamant on starting the campaign with a 4-3-3 formation. Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to partner Ramsey against Udinese, but the third midfielder remains a mystery.

Only time will if Manuel Locatelli would be a Juventus player by that time.