Allegri to tests youngsters who can play on Juventus right wing

Juventus will be without Juan Cuadrado for their final friendly game against Standard Liege as they prepare for the return of Serie A next week.

The Bianconeri had also lost Mattia de Sciglio, but he is closing in on a return for the first game back against Cremonese.

It remains unclear when the Bianconeri can call on Cuadrado, but a report on Tuttosport reveals Max Allegri will trial Marley Ake, Matias Soulé and Tommaso Barbieri for the right wing-back spot on the team.

If they do well in different formations, the gaffer could select one as a backup in that role and they could start the games on the return of football.

Juve FC Says

We have trialled many youngsters this term and most have done well in the first team, which gives the confidence to hand chances to even more.

Juve remains one of the world’s biggest clubs; our youngsters know the chance to play for the club is unique, so we expect them to do well.

Cuadrado is already at the end of his stay in Turin and we need to groom someone who can easily replace him from now on.

It will be interesting to see how the players perform in the game.