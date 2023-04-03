Allegri to unleash his golden striking partnership against Inter

On Tuesday night, Juventus will host Inter in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The Bianconeri have already beaten their arch-rivals twice in Serie A this season, and will be hoping to deepen the Nerazzurri’s wounds by eliminating them from the cup.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Max Allegri will resort to his golden striking partnership, namely Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria.

Following their return from international duty, the duo started on the bench last Saturday against Verona, with Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik leading the line.

The Argentine and the Serbian entered at the hour mark, but neither man made a significant impact.

Nevertheless, Allegri considers Di Maria and Vlahovic as his preferred options, so he’ll be relying on their services to bring down Simone Inzaghi’s side.

This would be the first time that the pair start the match side-by-side against Inter. Vlahovic missed the first league encounter back in November, while Di Maria was an unused sub when the two sides met before the international break, since he was dealing with a slight knock at the time.

Although Federico Chiesa’s availability remains the biggest question mark, Juventus finally have options upfront, allowing Allegri to rotate his starting lineup.

But while Kean and Milik remain reliable options, Di Maria and Vlahovic are arguably the most devastating partnership due to their complementary attributes.