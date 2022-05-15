Allegri tried his best to avoid discussing a possible Pogba to Juventus transfer

Max Allegri has refused to be drawn into reports that Juventus is working to bring Paul Pogba back to the club as a free agent.

The Frenchman is leaving Manchester United at the end of this season after he failed to reach an agreement with the English club over a new deal.

This means he would be one of the coveted free agents available on the market in the summer and Juventus always wants to sign the best players.

Several reports claim he is a serious target for the Bianconeri and some even believe the club is already negotiating his move.

However, Allegri was asked in his presser for the match against Lazio and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There is no need to answer. The season is not over and Pogba is a United player, we will talk about the transfer market at the end. Now we have to think about the game.”

Pressed further on his memories of the Frenchman, he said: “I have forgotten it, so many years have passed, I do not remember it very much”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return would be great for this club, but there would be more than enough time to discuss that.

At the moment, we need to focus on our remaining matches of the season and try to finish in the most positive way that we can.